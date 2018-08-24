A good soaking this morning… strong storms still possible Friday evening

Grab the umbrella (or maybe a canoe) before you head out this morning! Widespread showers and storms are passing through, and we’ll see heavy rain at times. By lunchtime, we can expect a break from most of the rainfall. In the Quad Cities, highs will only reach the mid 70s thanks to the cloud cover. However, a warm front moving in from the southwest will warm up areas southwest of the Quad Cities into the 80s.

Another round of showers and storms will fire up this evening, and a few storms could become strong to severe. Strong winds, large hail, and a tornado or two are possible. As of now, the greatest chance for severe weather will be west of the Mississippi River and southwest of the Quad Cities.

After the rain exits early Saturday morning, it's going to be hot and humid for the weekend! Highs will be near 90 on Saturday and Sunday with the heat index in the upper 90s at times. While there will be plenty of sunshine this weekend, a few storms may pop up on Sunday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham