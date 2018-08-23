UTHS on soft lockdown due to similar threat from Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE- United Township High School went into a soft lockdown Thursday, August 23 as officers from the East Moline Police Department say, this is a similar situation to the threat made on Friday.

The lockdown was lifted at approximately 9:10 a.m. after police determined the threat was not valid.

School Superintendent Dr. Jay Morrow tweeted out the same thing.

News 8's Ryan Jenkins reports police have closed off part of Avenue of the Cities and Archer Drive near the high school. He says the building is surrounded by officers from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department and Moline Police.

In a release sent around 9:15 a.m., East Moline police said they are working to confirm the source of the call and do not believe it is a valid threat. The department will provide extra officers at the school and the school will be on normal operation.