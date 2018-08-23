× Stolen car chase ends with two squads rammed, several suspects arrested

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A police chase ended up with two rammed squad cars and several arrests as it wound from Moline into East Moline in the late morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 23.

No injuries were reported – either to officers or suspects – as a result of the pursuit that started around 11:15 a.m. near the intersection of 34th Avenue and 75th Street in Moline.

The pursuit started as a stolen vehicle report. Moline police chased a Chevrolet Equinox reported stolen down Archer Drive and into the city of East Moline. The pursuit ended when the stolen vehicle rammed two squad cars, one East Moline and one Moline.

Several suspects were arrested and the stolen vehicle was towed away.