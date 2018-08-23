× Pay It Forward salutes Bettendorf volunteers for March of Dimes

DAVENPORT – Inside RK Dixon Corporate Headquarters, Sarah and Jeremy Troutwine’s daughter, Addie, is a welcome presence.

That’s even if photos of the incoming fifth grader at Pleasant View School, 10, mask lifelong challenges.

“Watching the beeps, sounds and monitors and the day-to-day struggle of what’s going to happen to my child today,” recalled Sarah, who works there as a customer accounts manager.

Born prematurely in 2008, Addie weighed just over three pounds and spent her first nine weeks in the hospital.

The Troutwines became champion fundraisers for March of Dimes, bringing in a record-setting near $50,000. Their annual darts tournament attracts hundreds and will return in April 2019 at the American Legion in Colona, Illinois.

“I think it’s just more motivation to keep it going – to realize that people do see what we have done,” she said.

That’s why Ascentra Credit Union is making a special presentation.

“We all know it takes someone exceptional to raise a special needs child, but what Sarah and Jeremy are doing for the kids in this community goes above and beyond even that,” said Travis Kershaw, Ascentra Credit Union.

Moments later, the sales meeting at RK Dixon is about to get a special commission.

“Sarah, for everything that you and Jeremy do to help the March of Dimes, and the way you embrace raising a special needs child – on behalf of Ascentra Credit Union and WQAD, I’d like to give you $300 to Pay It Forward,” said Tracy DeMay, who nominated her.

Tracy and Sarah also share a special bond. The former co-workers are also parents of preemie babies.

“She’s someone that you can call and rely on,” Sarah said. “”She knows what you’re going through.”

“Knowing the good that she’s doing for others and can help them out, too, is just a wonderful feeling,” Tracy said.

Sarah and Jeremy will continue to spend countless hours on an issue close to their hearts.

“It’s great to be able to help more people,” she concluded. “Hopefully, find an ultimate way to prevent prematurity.”