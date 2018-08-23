Heavy rain and a few strong storms are possible on Friday

We’re set for another nice day! Thursday will start off with plenty of sunshine, and highs will climb into the low 80s.

More cloud cover will be rolling in this evening ahead of some showers and storms. Most of the rain is going to hold off until early Friday morning before the sunrise. It’s possible that some places could see some heavy downpours.

We’ll see a break in the widespread rain on Friday afternoon, but another wave of showers and storms will move in on Friday evening. Be aware that a few storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail.

By Saturday morning, much of the rain will be gone. It’s still looking like a toasty weekend! Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham