Find out when severe weather could take place on Friday

Another fabulous day its turning to be as temperatures are expected to climb around the 80 degree mark again this afternoon.

Should be a nice evening out there despite more clouds increasing from the west. These clouds are part of a weather system that will bring not just one but two waves of showers and thunderstorms across the area on Friday. The first wave is still on track to arrive before sunrise as a broken line of showers, maybe a thunderstorm moves in. This is expected to end before midday.

Another wave of showers and thunderstorms move in on Friday evening. Be aware that a few storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail being the main threat.

Skies will improve quickly before sunrise, Saturday resulting in the first of several days of heat and humidity. Highs on Saturday and into early next week will peak around 90 degrees with heat index values approaching 100 degrees!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

