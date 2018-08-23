× Educators shoot down federal proposal to arm teachers in classrooms

SILVIS, Illinois – Eagle Ridge Superintendent Andy Richmond has a simple answer about the feds buying guns for teachers.

“Absolutely not,” he said, on Thursday, August 23.

Eagle Ridge School, with 300 students, is already a weapons free zone. It has 44 security cameras in place, and it takes an I.D. card to enter.

“I think we have other options before we start putting guns in teachers’ hands,” he continued.

Inside Alison Rasko’s Math class, she concentrates on teaching while her students concentrate on learning.

“We do have a lot of procedures in place,” she said. “I feel comfortable that we know what to do, and I don’t think we need guns.”

But the Education Department is considering using federal funding to buy guns for teachers. The money is designated for academic and enrichment programs for poorer schools.

“I would never demand or want to require a teacher to carry a gun,” said Richmond.

Teachers like Rasko worry about guns in the classroom. It could heighten anxiety and promote tragedy.

“Personally, I am frightened to be able to have a gun in the classroom,” she said.

Superintendent Richmond favors expanding school resource officers, who would become part of the school community, over arming teachers.

“It’s just not a place for school,” he said. “You’re around kids. Accidents can happen, and how are you going to explain that to a parent?”

At this school, the idea just doesn’t work.

“I don’t want to have one in my classroom,” she concluded.