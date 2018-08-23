Davenport Police ready to enforce laws in school zones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - As students in the Davenport Community School District head back to school on August 23, Police are reminding drivers of the importance of obeying school zone traffic laws.

Police say bus drivers have been trained to look out for drivers who ignore their stop signs and flashing lights.

Drivers will write down a driver's license plate and report the traffic violation to police.

Police tell WQAD News 8 that they will then follow up on that report, and a citation will be sent to the registered vehicle owner.

Police say they will also be doing special speed enforcement throughout the school year.

They will focus on areas where school zone speed limits are expected to be followed.

In most areas in Davenport, the school zone speed limit is 25 mph and remains in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. even when students and kids are not visibly present.