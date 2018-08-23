CHEF SCOTT: Stuffed Avocados

BETTENDORF, Iowa – If you're thinking of bringing guests to your home for lunch, we've got the perfect recipe for a great light meal.
Stuffed Avocado, three ways.
"We've got tuna, we've got egg salad, and we've got curried chicken," explained Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.
It's pretty easy:
1. Slice open an avocado, removing the pit
2. Scoop open the avocado, putting the meat inside a mixing bowl, reserving the shell
3. Mix the tuna salad by adding 2 Tbsp celery
4. Add 1 tsp celery salt
5. Add 1 Tbsp sweet pickle relish
6. Add 3 Tbsp diced onion
7. Add 2 Tbsp mayonnaise (or Miracle Whip)
8. Mix well
9. Add 1/4 cup avocado
10. Fill avocado skins with tuna mixture
11. Take 4 mushed hard boiled eggs
12. Add 1 Tbsp Boetje's mustard
13. Add 2 Tbsp minced onion
14. Add 1 tsp cilantro
15. Add 1 tsp sweet relish
16. Add 1 Tbsp diced celery
17. Add 2 Tbsp mayonnaise
18. Add 3 Tbsp avocado
19. Mix well
20. Fill shells with egg salad mix
21. Dice 3 boiled boneless, skinless chicken breasts
22. Add 2 Tbsp avocado
23. Add 2 Tbsp mayonnaise
24. Add 1 Tbsp curry powder
25. Add 1 Tbsp diced onions
26. Add 2 Tbsp diced celery
27. Mix well
28. Fill shells with curry chicken mixture
"We've got curry chicken salad, we've got egg salad and we've got tuna salad. How perfect is that?"
"Enjoy!"