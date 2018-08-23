CHEF SCOTT: Stuffed Avocados

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – If you're thinking of bringing guests to your home for lunch, we've got the perfect recipe for a great light meal.

Stuffed Avocado, three ways.

"We've got tuna, we've got egg salad, and we've got curried chicken," explained Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

It's pretty easy:

1. Slice open an avocado, removing the pit

2. Scoop open the avocado, putting the meat inside a mixing bowl, reserving the shell

3. Mix the tuna salad by adding 2 Tbsp celery

4. Add 1 tsp celery salt

5. Add 1 Tbsp sweet pickle relish

6. Add 3 Tbsp diced onion

7. Add 2 Tbsp mayonnaise (or Miracle Whip)

8. Mix well

9. Add 1/4 cup avocado

10. Fill avocado skins with tuna mixture

11. Take 4 mushed hard boiled eggs

12. Add 1 Tbsp Boetje's mustard

13. Add 2 Tbsp minced onion

14. Add 1 tsp cilantro

15. Add 1 tsp sweet relish

16. Add 1 Tbsp diced celery

17. Add 2 Tbsp mayonnaise

18. Add 3 Tbsp avocado

19. Mix well

20. Fill shells with egg salad mix

21. Dice 3 boiled boneless, skinless chicken breasts

22. Add 2 Tbsp avocado

23. Add 2 Tbsp mayonnaise

24. Add 1 Tbsp curry powder

25. Add 1 Tbsp diced onions

26. Add 2 Tbsp diced celery

27. Mix well

28. Fill shells with curry chicken mixture

"We've got curry chicken salad, we've got egg salad and we've got tuna salad. How perfect is that?"

"Enjoy!"