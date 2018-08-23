Cameras catch man shooting, killing 2-month old puppy outside Kansas City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Surveillance cameras captured a man shooting and killing a two-month-old puppy Tuesday in Kansas City.

The dog was loose in a yard when it was shot.

"I was walking up the street with my two puppies," Michael Jackson, the dog's owner told WDAF.

"They didn't want to go all the way up the street, so they ran down the street. So when they ran back down the street, I walked up the block a couple of houses. And I was talking to a neighbor, and we talked for about 30 minutes."

During that half hour window, the unthinkable happened.

"I saw the puppies," Jackson said. "One of the puppies was laying out in the driveway dead."

Jackson thought a car hit his dog until a neighbor came over and told him what really happened.

A man who was walking down the street shot the dog. It was all caught on camera. The video shows the two puppies loose in the yard. One puppy approached a man, who then pulled out a gun and shot it.

Jackson said his little puppy was never aggressive and would never hurt anyone.

"He just shot one of them in the face, looked at them and then he just took off," Jackson said.

The man appears to walk away calmly, as if nothing happened.

"I was hurt," Jackson said. "I mean, it's a puppy. I mean, who kills a puppy?"

That's what Jackson is trying to figure out. He asked neighbors but said no one seems to know for sure who pulled the trigger or why.

"That just don't make no sense in broad daylight," Jackson said.

Jackson buried the puppy in his backyard and is keeping a close eye on his two other dogs.

"He's kinda leery of everybody now," Jackson said of his other dog. "When he sees people outside, he runs up under me now. I'm gonna watch out for them a little bit more now. I'm gonna keep them with me because it can happen again."

Kansas City Animal Health and Public Safety normally handles animal abuse and mistreatment cases. Normally, they would investigate, then hand things over to Kansas City police. But because Jackson didn't file a report, they aren't investigating the shooting.