× 3 Iowans arrested after theft at Dixon Walmart

DIXON, ILL – Three men have been taken into custody by the Dixon Police Department this morning after allegedly stealing high-value items from Walmart.

Walmart employees told police that one of the men entered the store, filled his cart with several high ticket items and snuck out through the emergency exit. The man’s partners then pulled up in a blue pick-up truck and sped out of the parking lot.

After employees told the authorities what they had seen, Dixon officers issued an ISPERN (Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network) to several other law enforcement agencies.

Around 7 a.m. Illinois State Police troopers located and stopped the blue pickup on Round Grove Road, just south of Route 30. All three men were detained and after an investigation, officers determined they were the theft suspects. The trio was arrested and brought to the Lee County Jail.

The three men and their charges are;

Travis F. Petersen, age 40, of Clinton, IA for Theft By an Emergency Exit, a Class 2 Felony, and Retail Theft over $300, a Class 3 Felony.

Brandon L. Linder, age 33, of Clinton, IA for Retail Theft over $300, a Class 3 Felony.

Brent R. Witt, age 47, of Clinton, IA for Retail Theft over $300, a Class 3 Felony, and Retail Theft Subsequent Offense, a Class 4 Felony