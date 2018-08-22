University of Iowa remembers fellow Hawkeye Mollie Tibbetts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa-- Speaking in front of a memorial vigil with hundreds of students from University of Iowa is not the way Breck Goodman wanted to start her first year of college.

“I was heartbroken because I wouldn`t get to start my first day of classes with Mollie,” says Goodman, Mollie’s longtime friend.

Mollie would have been going into her second year at the University of Iowa. Instead her fellow Hawkeyes held a moment of silence in her honor.

The news of her death, a tough reality for many students to accept.

“It’s crazy just thinking that she could have been in anyone’s class and could have been walking around campus,” says student Sari Lindner.

Police say Mollie was jogging near her home when 24-year-old Cristhian Rivera chased her down. She was never seen again.

Murder charges filed in death and disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts

During a candle light vigil, students described Mollie as a fun-loving person who was also considered as the “Friend-Mom”

“She was also loving and caring and sometime if it wasn’t too bad she would be a part of the shenanigans as well. Mollie was a spectacular human being.,” says Goodman.

The university offered counseling resources for students who need the extra support.