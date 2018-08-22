× New poll has Pritzker up, Rauner way down

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (Illinois News Network) — One of Illinois’ political experts says a new poll that gives J.B. Pritzker a 16-point lead in the race for Illinois governor is more about Gov. Bruce Rauner.

In the new NBC/Marist poll released Tuesday, 46 percent of voters surveyed want J.B. Pritzker for governor. Another 30 percent say they’ll vote for Rauner.

The poll also says twice as many people disapprove of Rauner’s performance than approve.

Chris Mooney with the University of Illinois’ Institute of Government and Public Affairs said that’s not good, but it’s not too late for the governor.

“It’s not Labor Day yet. People aren’t focusing as much,” Mooney said. “But every day that ticks by you see a more reified electorate. And if you’re down two to one, you don’t want that reified, you want that to be a fluid situation.”

Mooney says it’s possible that an October surprise could flip the poll numbers. But he says it’s unlikely because voters across Illinois know Rauner better than Pritzker.

“If I were Rauner, and this was my annual evaluation where twice as many people thought I did as bad job as a good job, I wouldn’t be too happy about that,” Mooney said.

The poll gives Libertarian candidate Kash Jackson six percent of the vote, and gives third party candidate Sam McCann four percent. Fourteen percent of voters asked told pollsters that they are undecided.