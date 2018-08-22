× Muscatine man sentenced in stabbing

(MUSCATINE, IA) – Ronald Vester Johnson, 40, was sentenced in county court after pleading guilty to helping his brother stab another man.

According to a release from the Muscatine County attorneys office, Johnson helped his brother, Patrick Johnson stab another man. The victim suffered a deep stab wound in his chest during the attack. Patrick Johnson was previously sentenced to a prison term of not to exceed 15 years.

Ronald Johnson was sentenced to an indeterminate term of not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a fine of $750. He was further ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Ronald will be transported to the Illinois Department of Corrections to complete a sentence for methamphetamine manufacturing before he begins serving his Iowa stabbing sentence.