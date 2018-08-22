× Friday is still on track to be the week’s wettest

Brighter skies today and low humidity has resulted in a gorgeous day out there with temperatures climbing into the warmer 70s.

Skies will remain clear tonight as overnight lows drop around the low to mid 50s.

We’ll able to squeeze out another beautiful summer day come Thursday with lots of sunshine and highs around the 80 degree mark.

What will quickly follow suit that night will be an increase in clouds before showers arrive before sunrise on Friday. This is a system that will not only carry showers across the area that Friday morning but send another wave of showers, even a few thunderstorms that evening. Of course, that evening is Friday night football for many schools. So, hopefully we don’t see the lightning.

Afterwards, the high heat and humidity are still on track to highlight not only the upcoming weekend but also into early next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

