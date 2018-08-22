× East Moline man accused of stabbing three people, biting a fourth

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — An East Moline is facing multiple felony accounts after allegedly stabbing three people – including a six-year-old child – and biting another during a domestic disturbance.

Dmarlo Q. Bryant, 29, was arrested after East Moline police responded to a domestic assault report in the 300 block of 15th Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

According to the police report, Bryant stabbed a 44-year-old female in the back and thigh, a 6-year-old boy in the both hands and a thigh and a 19-year-old woman in her neck. Bryant also is accused of biting a 22-year-old man in the shoulder and breaking bones in the six-year-old’s hand.

All four victims were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bryant faces the following charges: aggravated battery to a child, three counts of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery. His bond is set at $250,000.