Clinton neighbors spruce up a local soldier’s yard

CLINTON, Iowa - Travis Winter runs a local lawn service in Clinton, but these past two weeks he has been working on a tough yet rewarding job.

"We've never worked with stuff as tall as it is here," says Winter.

Winter is helping Zachary Hines, a National Guardsmen, who was deployed last summer and thought he would return 4 months ago, but he has still not returned.

"Then when we got up here the weeds were probably up to our heads all the way back."

The city put a notice on Hines' house demanding the yard get cleaned up.

"Unfortunately, they are still going to have to maintain it you aren't supposed to let it just become a weed pile," says Karen Rowan, Senior Administrative Assistant at Neighborhood and Building Services for the City of Clinton.

That's when Hope Ralston, Hines' neighbor, posted on Facebook reaching out for help. Winter was mentioned in a comment and soon offered his help.

"As long as it's not raining, we are out cutting," says Winter.

Since that notice, winter and his guys have been working day in and day out.

"It feels great to be able to help somebody and the community."

All a community effort to help a neighbor serving our country overseas.