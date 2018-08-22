× Brady Street Stadium renovations near an end

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The $2.6 million renovation at Brady Street Stadium has fans and players ready for a new era.

Mike Maloney, director of operations for Davenport Community Schools says the old field was reaching the end of its useful life.

The district use money from the “Secure an Advanced Vision for Education” (SAVE) fund, a statewide tax, to complete the renovation.

New turf and an expanded 8-lane track are among the renovations exciting teams and athletic directors.

The first game will be held at the stadium on August 23.