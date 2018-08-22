Beautiful weather will stick around for the next few days

There’s a bit of a chill in the air this morning! While we’ve started out in the 50s, we’re going to warm up into the upper 70s this afternoon. Not only will our temperatures be lower than normal, but the humidity will be low as well. Gorgeous sunshine will last through the entire day.

Thanks to a clear sky and calm winds tonight, lows will drop back into the mid 50s.

Another beauty is on tap for Thursday with lots of sun and highs near 80. However, showers and storms are expected to move in late Thursday night and throughout our day on Friday.

We'll have to wave goodbye to the comfortable temperatures this weekend. The heat and humidity will be back on Saturday and Sunday with highs around 90. Thanks to the humidity, it will feel like it's over 95 at times. More sunshine is expected this weekend.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham