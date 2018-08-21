Who’s excited for the coolest stretch of Summer?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather over the next few days will definitely be a breath of fresh air. As low pressure exits to our northeast, the winds will be out of the north. The source region of the air we'll have is Northern Canada. That will be enough to bring us some of the coolest air we've had in about three months.

Temperatures today will stay in the 70s. There may be an isolated shower this afternoon, but it may only affect 10-20% of the area…and for a few minutes. Tonight will be the coolest night since June 6th with overnight lows around 53 degrees.

Mostly sunny and northerly winds will continue for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Friday as we undergo a complete pattern shift.

It will be very hot and humid for the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values near the 100-degree mark. The heat wave beginning this weekend is likely to continue into Labor Day Weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen