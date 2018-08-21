Tragic end to the month long search for Mollie

UPDATE: We are live streaming the press conference in Montezuma where investigators will give the latest on the case.

BROOKLYN, IOWA– After weeks of searching, Mollie’s hometown is in mourning.

On August 21, the town of Brooklyn, Iowa got the news; the body of Mollie Tibbets had been found.

“It’s a terrible thing I have grandchildren, great grandchildren this age it’s just unbelievable. I pray for the family and all their friends. That’s all we can do,” said Ann Reed. Reed lives in Brooklyn and describes the town as a “state of shock”.

