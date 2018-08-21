× Tracking our next round of wet weather before high heat returns

Despite the broken cloudiness we’ve been seeing around the town, weather conditions are pretty darn nice out there as temperatures are not expected to climb over the 80 degree mark for many of us this afternoon! In fact, we’re still expecting to see this refreshing trend in temperatures to last through the rest of the work week.

Tonight will be the coolest night we’ve felt in quite a while with overnight lows dropping around the mid 50s.

Brighter skies will prevail both Wednesday and Thursday with highs averaging around 80 degrees. It won’t be until Friday when a few showers, possibly a thunderstorm move in signaling the end to our refreshing summer air.

Expect a complete shift in temperatures in the days to follow as heat and humidity out west blows in for the upcoming weekend. High temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values approaching the 100-degree mark during this period. The high heat will is still showing signs of stretching into the Labor Day Weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

