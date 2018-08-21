Tornado touches down near Maquoketa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, a trained storm spotter reported a tornado on the ground about five miles southeast of Maquoketa, Iowa. The National Weather Service Quad Cities forecast office quickly issued a "Tornado Warning," and Chief Meteorologist James Zahara tracked the storm until the threat passed. While rotation aloft was weak, any tornado touching the ground can do damage.

Meteorologists from the weather service will be heading to the area this morning to assess the damage, determining the tornado path length and strength. Click here to learn more about this event.

There were no reports of significant damage or injuries.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen