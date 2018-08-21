Sterling gas station robbed at gunpoint

STERLING, Illinois — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Phillips 66 gas station on E. 4th Street on Monday, Aug. 20 shortly after 9 p.m.

According to a media release, the suspect displayed what looks like a handgun and demanded money. A physical description of the suspect was not provided, but police did share an image captured by surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (815) 632-6640 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at (815)625-7867.