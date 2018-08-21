Natural gas line ruptured in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Emergency crews worked to contain a natural gas leak today in Davenport. The leak was on Jefferson Avenue.

Neighbors say they could smell strong gas around nine this morning. They say the smell was strong up to four blocks away.

Blake Angusich was working on a house on the same street when he smelled the gas. "I was trying to get tools out of the truck to fix up the house and when I was getting here I smelled gas really bad," Angusich said. "My crew and I were kind of wondering what was going on."

Firemen instructed neighbors to stay inside, close their windows, and turn off their cars. Firemen said a water company was digging and hit a gas line on the North and South ends. Mid American Energy crews had to dig 75 feet up and down the street to contain the leaking natural gas.

They were able to fix the leak around noon. Fire crews had Rusholme Street and Lombard Street blocked off to traffic until the leak was contained.