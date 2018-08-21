× Murder charges filed in death and disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Authorities have arrested a 24-year-old rural Poweshiek County man and charged him with 1st degree murder in the disappearance and death of Mollie Tibbetts, the Iowa woman at the center of a multi-week missing persons search.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera – who authorities described as an “illegal alien”- was named as the murder suspect during a media conference on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Dozens of law enforcement officials from local, state and federal agencies were involved in the investigation after the disappearance of Tibbetts, 20. A body was discovered in the early morning hours of August 21, in a farm field southeast of Brooklyn, Iowa. The identity has not been confirmed, but it is believed to be Mollie Tibbetts, authorities said.

“Our hearts go out to the Tibbetts family and to the Brooklyn community. It is a loss for all of us,” said Poweshiek County Sheriff Tom Kriegel. “We appreciate the support for law enforcement community in their commitment to this investigation, and we thank the Brooklyn community for their support for the investigation.”