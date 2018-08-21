× Grant Wood Elementary’s new building nearly twice as large as old school

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Grant Wood Elementary School is unveiling its newly built school, standing nearly twice as large as the former building.

The new school is a three-section building, spanning 62,500 sq. ft. It was built to replace to former 37,000 sq. ft. building that was built in 1960. The new building cost $13.7 million.

The school will house pre-k through 5th grade.

Some of the features include: large classrooms, breakout areas throughout the building, multipurpose conference area with natural lighting, commons area, learning stairs, and a library.

According to a statement from the school, the new building has separated its cafeteria and gym.

“The gym, nearly twice as large as the old one, not only expands the PE program, but also welcomes community recreation programs.”

An open house and ribbon cutting was set for 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 21 on Hillside Drive in Bettendorf.