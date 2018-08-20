YOUR MONEY WITH MARK: Digging Deeper into Deere’s Latest Earnings and Retailer’s Surprising Report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark Grywacheski appears on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday to give us his analysis of the latest business, economic, and financial news.

On Monday, August 20th, Mark dug deeper into Deere and Company's latest quarterly earnings and explained why its stock went on a roller coaster ride on Friday, August 17th.

He also gave us the latest on the trade disputes between the U.S. and China, including the reason why he thinks it could all be over soon.

Lastly, he gave his input on the retailer who surprised him with their quarterly earnings report and what that might mean for the rest of the retail industry, especially the future of retail. Click the video above for the conversation.