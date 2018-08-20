Why severe weather can’t be completely ruled out today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are keeping an eye on a classic mid-latitude cyclone spinning up over the heartland this morning. Ahead of the track of low pressure, showers and thunderstorms are breaking out. Some spots will receive more than a 1/4 inch of rainfall with additional storm activity into the afternoon.

Beautiful mid-latitude cyclone over the Mississippi Valley this morning! pic.twitter.com/n521YHD1Fp — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) August 20, 2018

Low pressure will track right over the Quad Cities this afternoon, adding more instability for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be pretty healthy, especially east of the Mississippi River. Some small hail and funnel clouds are possible. A tornado touch down can't be ruled out today with the amount of spin in the atmosphere, but severe weather is not expected to be that widespread.

Heavy rain will also be a possibility, especially where repeated storms affect the same areas. 1-2 inches of rain will be possible in such a case.

Storms will wind down this evening with drier conditions after midnight. Only an isolated shower is expected on Tuesday. Temperatures will get cranked up by the weekend when we're back into the 90s.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen