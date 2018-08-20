× Potential for a couple of strong thunderstorms

Keeping an eye on a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as the core of this breezy, rainy system drifts through the area. A couple of these storms may be capable of producing small hail, high wind, maybe a funnel cloud or two.

Activity will begin to wind down overnight as temperatures drop around the mid 60s.

By Tuesday, rain will be very isolated as a north breeze and broken cloudiness will keep temperatures from reaching the 80 degree mark. Brighter skies will take over both Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures for highs remain in check around the 80 degree mark.

By Friday another front moves in. This time it will be a warm front that will not only pop a few showers and storms along it but lead to a hot and steamy weekend.

-Chief meteorologist James Zahara

