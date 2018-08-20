× Our first pep rally of the 2018 season takes us to…Rock Island!

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- We are super excited for the start of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally for the 2018 season.

Friday, August 24, we head to Rock Island High School where the Rocks take on St. Charles East that night. It’s our first pep rally of the season!

We need the students, band, and cheerleaders from each school, to be at Almquist Field at 5:30 a.m. Friday. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! Parents and community members are invited to come out as well. The football team is not needed.

We’ll be broadcasting live starting at 5 a.m. on the football field. Our coverage goes until 7 a.m.

Just like last year, we want each school to come up with their best ‘Pre-Game Pep Rally’ signs for their morning. We’d like students to create signs in preparation of the event. The winner of the best one will get prizes! Chick-fil-A will be bringing breakfast around 6 a.m.

NEW THIS YEAR THOUGH: We want students to show off any unique talents that they have. If you can do anything acrobatic or unique, (ie. back flips, you can do a rubik’s cube really fast, or you can say the alphabet really fast backwards) we want to know about it. Maybe we’ll show you off on the air Friday morning.

Hopefully, the Rocks kick off the pep rally season with a ton of school spirit!