× Obama records campaign spot for J.B. Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD (Illinois News Network)- President Barack Obama, who endorsed Democrat J.B. Pritzker in his run against incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner earlier this month, is featured in a new campaign spot for the ​candidate.

“I’m asking you to join me in supporting and voting for J.B. Pritzker for the next governor of Illinois,” Obama said in the video.

​​Pritzker was the co-chairman of Hillary Clinton’s national campaign when she ran against Obama in the 2008 primary. Pritzker has since patched things up with Obama. His sister, Penny Pritzker, served as U.S. Secretary of Commerce for Obama. Penny Pritzker backed Clinton in her campaign against President Donald Trump.

Obama said Pritzker has created technology jobs and successfully led campaigns to feed hungry students in Illinois.

“J.B. will be a governor who looks out for all of us,” Obama said. “From downstate towns to northern suburbs to the neighborhoods of Chicago.”

Pritzker, along with his running mate, Juliana Stratton, were among the 81 Democrats that Obama endorsed in the first week of August.

Obama and Pritzker do share another connection that Rauner has highlighted in his re-election campaign. Pritzker was recorded on FBI wiretaps in 2008 speaking to former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich about being appointed to the Obama’s U.S. Senate seat, something that would ultimately put Blagojevich in prison. Blagojevich and Pritzker also discussed possible campaign donations.

Rauner’s campaign wasn’t immediately available for a response to the Obama video.