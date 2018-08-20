× Iowa tied at 2nd place for lowest unemployment rate

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s preliminary unemployment rate dropped to 2.6 percent in July, tying it with South Dakota for the second-lowest rate in the nation.

Iowa Workforce Development said in a news release Friday that the rate was an 18-year low. Hawaii had the nation’s lowest rate last month: 2.1 percent.

Iowa’s July rate compares to a national rate of 3.9 percent last month, down from 4 percent in June. May 2018 was the lowest the national unemployment rate has been in over 10 years at 3.8 percent.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Iowa leads the Midwest with a few neighbors in hot pursuit. Nebraska is at 2.9 percent, tied with Wisconsin; Minnesota is at 3 percent; South Dakota is at 3.1 percent; and Kansas and Missouri are tied at 3.4 percent. Illinois brings up the far-back rear at 4.2 percent, just 0.3 up from the national average and ranked 33.