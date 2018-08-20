Community rallies behind one of their own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE,Illinois-- Saturday, August 18 dozens of people came together to remember Christopher Bunch.

Chris passed away suddenly earlier this week from a rare disease. His family is still grieving but the community stepped up to plan a vigil that would help them find closure.

"It's beautiful," said Elijah Bunch. Chris's father Elijah was emotional as he drove up to the Moline football field to see it covered with blue balloons.

“He loves sports and seeing that on the field is like looking at him and all his little teammates out there and to me it's getting to see him again,” said Bunch.

Chris's mother felt the same way.

“All the effort that he put into it just seeing it, it was so exciting to drive up to it knowing that everybody is doing this for Chris,” said Destiny Maynard.

Written on each balloon, special note for Chris.

“He would eat it up he was such a ham he loved attention he loved being the center of attention and he would have absolutely adored this,” said Maynard. “He was loving and caring and amazing,” said Maynard.

Those who met him know, Chris won't be forgotten.

“There's so many things that he needs to be remembered for I can't just tell you one thing because he was a one in a million type of kid,” said Maynard. “If you were able to meet him you were lucky, we were just lucky enough to be his parents,” said Bunch.

Although the situation is tough, they are grateful for the overwhelming support.

“At the end of the day we are all one, we all are together and if it took Christopher to bring everybody together, he knows at the end of the day it was all worth it even though it doesn't feel like it is. Look what it's done for our community,” said Maynard. Bringing not only the community together but each other. “Christopher has done that for us so Christopher thank you son, I love you even more for it and thank you,” said Bunch.

Chris's service will be at 10 am on Tuesday in Rock Island.