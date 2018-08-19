× Showers and storms will make for a very rainy Monday

It sure was a gorgeous weekend! We’ll remain quiet for our Sunday evening. However, showers and a few storms will begin to move in from the southwest between midnight and the sunrise. It will be breezy, warm, and muggy at that point with lows near 70s.

Keep the umbrella handy on Monday as these showers and storms continue throughout the day. Some isolated areas may be able to pick up around two inches of rain. On the flip side, other areas may only receive less than half an inch. Thanks to rain and cloud cover, we’ll top out in the upper 70s.

Much cooler air will filter in on Tuesday, and the clouds will be slow to clear out. Highs will remain in the upper 70s.

By Wednesday and Thursday, full force sunshine will be back! We’ll still remain comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham