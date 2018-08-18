Rock Island police on scene where witnesses say one man was shot while playing basketball at park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- Police were on scene at Lincoln Park in Rock Island around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 18, 2018 after witnesses say a man was shot while playing basketball.

Police put out evidence markers and interviewed witnesses who saw it happen.

Eye witnesses tells News 8 a group of about 15 people were playing basketball at the park when someone else walked up and started shooting. They say one man went to the hospital after being hit.

Police are not releasing any additional information at this time.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.