× Monday’s system still on track to bring decent rainfall to the area

A pretty warm, humid and in a way, smokey day its turning out to be as temperatures will reach around the mid 80s come this afternoon. I say smokey due to the steering winds aloft blowing down smoke from wildfires that are continuing in Canada.

Pretty quiet tonight with overnight lows dropping around the mid 60s.

Not much of a change for your Sunday as we’ll see the mercury reach around the mid 80s once again.

In fact, no change in the system that is scheduled to arrive on Monday which will bring some widespread rainfall to the area. Due to a southern track, I’m anticipating more of a rain event than thunderstorm threat. Rainfall estimates are a bit early but amounts could range from a half an inch to close to two inches! Still dry in many spots.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here