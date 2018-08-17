× External threat forced hour-plus lock down at UTHS, all clear given around 10 a.m.

UPDATE, 10:00 a.m.: EAST MOLINE, Illinois – Police have lifted a lock down at United Township High School after reports came this morning of an external threat.

No further information is available. There will be a press conference at 11 a.m. We will keep you updated.

Jennifer Webster, dean of students for UTHS, announced to the students’ parents gathered there that they could pick up their students if they want. No penalty would be given for those who chose to leave. However, doors will remain locked, so no one can enter. The school would not be evacuated or closed for the day.

EARLIER: United Township High School is on lock down. A heavy police presence is on the scene. Some officers are carrying assault rifles.

A spokesperson for the UTHS superintendent said the school received an “external threat” and they put the school on a soft lock down. The school is working with police to assess the situation.

“They’re on lock down in the locker room and the lights are off and they can’t use internet,” one parent said. “They were going to class and they told them to get in a classroom.”

Some parents are being directed to the Rock Island County Fairgrounds.

Moline High School is also on lock down as a precaution.