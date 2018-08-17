SAU women’s soccer fights back with self defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The new school year has athletes training before classes and the season even start. However, players on St. Ambrose University's womens soccer team is getting extra training that could potentially save their lives.

This year the team partnered with Nick Tarpein's Martial Arts during the preseason to learn some self-defense techniques.

The workshop was the idea of the coaches who want the women to apply these skills in any real-life situation.

"Women can learn how to defend themselves especially on campus when it's late at night walking back to our dorms, or the gym, or the field, or anywhere," says Madison Volpert, a senior on the team.

The Bee's soccer season starts next week with two exhibition games before the season home opener later this month against Missouri Baptist University.