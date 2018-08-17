Parents relieved to see kids safe after lockdown at UTHS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- Parents of students at United Township High School rushed to the school Friday morning, August 17 when they heard about a lockdown.

The lockdown was prompted after a threatening phone call. There was no word on the specifics of that threat.

Related: Authorities search for person who threatened United Township High School

Police first instructed parents to wait across the street at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds. That's where they were told all of their children were safe and that they could take them home.

Parents were instructed to go to the east side of the building. After an additional wait outside the school, students started being released. Parents and their kids hugged and talked about what had been going on.