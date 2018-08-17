× Outdoor plans this weekend still looking good… Rain to start the new week

Can’t rule out a few more passing showers out there as we head through the afternoon and early evening hours. Coverage will be spotty, so not everyone will see that chance during this period. The rest of the rest of the night will remain partly cloudy with overnight lows dropping around the mid 60s. Likes past nights, patchy fog will return in some spots.

Still looking warm and humid for your outdoor plans this weekend with highs in the middle 80s. One lonely shower may pop up well east of the river during the Saturday afternoon hours, but other than that we should be looking pretty dry during this period.

Next round of organized rainfall is still on track for Monday. Still appears to be a widespread event with amounts in some spots approaching an inch. Stay tuned!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

