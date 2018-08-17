NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Fun With “Felting”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We learned a new word today - "felting!"

Liz Kegebein was our Special Guest on WQAD News 8 at 11am's Nailed It Or Failed It Segment on Friday, August 17th. She showed me and Eric how to "felt" a creation. Check out the video above to see how to make felt cacti and click the video below to see where you can learn how to make other felt creations with Liz at Crafted QC in downtown Davenport!

Cocktail of the Week

Since Liz took care of the craft, I took care of our Cocktail of the Week. "Call Me A Cab" is basically a vodka/lemonade with wine. It sounds weird and looks weird, but click below to find out how it tastes: