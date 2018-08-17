× Iowa governor seeking disaster declaration to provide funds for tornado recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHOtv)— Governor Kim Reynolds is asking President Trump to declare parts of four Iowa counties federal disaster areas following an outbreak of tornadoes on July 19.

The request covers damage suffered in Lee, Marion, Marshall and Van Buren Counties. The cities of Marshalltown and Pella suffered the most significant damage during those storms. Vermeer, Inc. in Pella took a direct hit from an EF3 tornado. Another EF3 tornado hit downtown Marshalltown moments later, causing millions in damage to hundreds of homes and businesses.

A Presidential Disaster Declaration would allow federal money from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program to be used. The Governor’s office says the storm caused an estimated $6 million in damage that would be eligible under that program.