Fill The Boot is raising funds for children with muscular dystrophy

MOLINE, Illinois - Firefighters are putting their boot on the ground to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Tomorrow on August 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Moline Fire Department will be asking for donations on the corner of Avenue of the Cities and 41st Street by the Walgreens and CVS. The donations get put in one of their massive boots, which they hope to fill.

Their goal is to raise $6,000, which would beat last year's donations by $1,000.

You can sign up to help collect by contacting Cole Nicely-Green by calling (563) 650-6900 or at cnicely-green@moline.il.us.

All the money collected supports local MDA programs.