Deere posts mixed third quarter results

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $910.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.78. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $2.59 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

Deere also reported better-than-expected revenue for the quarter, however. Sales totaled $9.286 billion versus an estimate of $9.211 billion. The company's revenue got a boost from strong sales in its agricultural and turf business, which came in at $6.29 billion.

Deere shares have fallen 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 6 percent. The stock has risen 8.5 percent in the last 12 months.