Tracking a few showers on the radar… Weekend plans look great!

A pretty warm, humid day out there with plenty of broken clouds as temperatures will easily reach the mid 80s. A small handful of these clouds have been trying to squeeze out a few showers and embedded thunderstorms which I’m anticipating will continue this evening. Like yesterday, rainfall could be plentiful in spots given the high moisture content in the air. This will likely lead to some patchy fog by sunrise for the parts of the area as well.

That takes us to Friday with just an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, a fairly warm and humid day with highs around the mid 80s.

Outdoor plans for the weekend look great with plenty of sunshine and highs around the mid 80s. It won’t be until Sunday night into Monday when a system carries a decent coverage of showers for the area. Fingers crossed! We need a good soaker out there.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

