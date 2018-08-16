New Storm president already making history in QC, league hockey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - The Quad Cities Storm has a new president, and she's already making history.

Gwen Tombergs is the first female president of not only the Quad Cities professional hockey team, but also the Southern Professional Hockey League. The QC Storm is the new team in the SPHL. Previously, the Mallards were in the East Coast Hockey League.

"I worked for the New York Mets actually," Tombergs said. "People trusted that I had the skill set."

This is the 24th consecutive year the Quad Cities has had hockey. Tombergs said this is thanks to the efforts of some of the owners.

"Two local owners stepped up to make sure we didn't lose hockey in the Quad Cities, and for us to keep it here, we need everyone's support."

She's also predicting that more women may be interested in the team now. She said the number of female hockey players have grown in the area thanks to dek hockey.

The QC Storm is set to open in the TaxSlayer Center at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 20.