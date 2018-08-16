Moline business owner reacts to survey failing Illinois in small business friendliness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois--Rebecca Burns opened The Shameless Chocoholic in Moline last November after being in business in Le Claire for about 17 years.

“We ran out of room in our space in Le Claire for manufacturing and we needed a bigger space and I wanted to get down in this location for a very long time,” says Burns

But with one chocolate shop on both sides of the Mississippi River, she’s learning that business isn’t always so sweet, especially when it comes to paying taxes.

Right now, Burns is getting ready to file her first set of income taxes for her first year in the new location.

“In Iowa I pay quite a bit so I’m a little nervous to see what Illinois is going to be because it is substantially higher over here,” she says,

Thumbtack, an online services company released the results of its annual small business survey.

After interviewing more than 7,500 small businesses across the country, the survey rated Illinois as one of the worst states for overall small businesses friendliness.

The results also gave Iowa a C+ in overall small business friendliness, but an F in training and networking programs.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms says businesses in the Quad Cities needs to weigh their options when it comes to opening a business.

“Property taxes are higher in Illinois, but income taxes are lower in Illinois than it is in Iowa and so there is a give and take on what the advantages and disadvantages are,” says Thoms.

Burns says she understands moving her business to Illinois was a risk, but it’s one she says she’s willing to make.

“It’s a gamble to move over here, but knock on wood it’s a gamble that pays,” she says.