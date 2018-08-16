Davenport school district considers outsourcing to lower budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Davenport Community School District looking into outsourcing more services to save money.

Superintendent Art Tate sent a letter to department heads asking for ideas and proposals that could help the district cut costs.

Outsourcing happens when a private company comes in and provides services - such as nurses or food programs - for a lower price. The district currently outsources their school buses and drivers.

Tate says just about everything is on the table.

"I'm really looking to see if maybe someone will surprise us," said Tate, "Something we haven't ever thought about that could be outsourced. So, that's why we are throwing a pretty big net out there."

To be accepted, organizations must guarantee the same or improved quality of service and job security for current employees.

Each organization must also submit a letter of interest no later than September 10th to be considered.

Letters of interest should be provided to Dr. Arthur Tate, Superintendent, Davenport Community Schools, 1702 N. Main St.,

Davenport, IA 52803. Based on the response to this request for letters of interest, a request for proposals may be issued during

September.