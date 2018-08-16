CHEF SCOTT: Zucchini Parmigiano

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Here's a tasty way to eat a vegetable you might otherwise avoid.

"It's zucchini season and you know, not everybody likes zucchini," admits Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Center.

"But I'm going to make a dish that's going to change your mind."

1. Fry a 1/2 pound of ground beef and 1/2 pound Italian sausage in a frying pan

2. Add 1 tsp Kosher salt

3. Add 1 Tbsp Black pepper

4. Add 1 Tbsp red onion

5. Add 1 Tbsp of Italian seasoning or oregano

6. Add 3 Tbsp Italian bread crumbs

7. Mix thoroughly

8. Cut the zucchini and scoop out the insides

9. Add 1 tsp of mixed garlic to the frying pan

10. Add 1 tsp of Worchester sauce

11. Add 2 Tbsp Parmesan cheese

12. Take the meat mixture to the zucchini shell (1 per person)

13. Top with mozzarella cheese

14. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 20-minutes

15. Serve with a topping of tomato sauce

"Boy this is a great way to make zucchini finally taste good!" says Chef Scott.

"Enjoy!"